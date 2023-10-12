Peter Andre and wife Emily reveal baby news

Peter Andre has revealed he is expecting a baby with wife Emily MacDonagh.

The couple already have two children – son Theo, six, and daughter Amelia, 10 – while Andre is also father to two children with ex-wife Katie Price – son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess Tiaami, 16.

The couple, who got married in 2015, shared the news on Instagram, with a selfie of MacDonagh, who is a doctor, holding photos from a scan.

They wrote: “We are delighted to share the news with you all.

“A new addition to our family in 2024.

“The kids are so excited. So are we.”

Andre, 50, and McDonagh, 33, are usually careful to protect the privacy of their children and do not show their faces on social media.

Paying tribute to Andre on Father’s Day in June, McDonagh wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the loveliest dad I could have hoped for my kids, and to my own amazing dad of course. Also to all the dads out there, have a great day!”