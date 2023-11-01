Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum recruits acrobats for peacock costume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum recruits acrobats for peacock costume

By Press Association
Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz arrive at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz arrive at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum recruited a team of Cirque du Soleil acrobats to make sure the peacock costume she wore to her annual Halloween party garnered maximum attention.

The German model and TV star, 50, who is known as the Queen of Halloween, arrived at her annual bash in New York with an entire team making up her ensemble.

Klum stood on one of the performers to create extra-long legs, while other acrobats made up her colourful green peacock feathers.

Meanwhile, Klum was in the centre in a bright blue bodysuit with an elaborate headpiece and beak.

Klum wrote on Instagram: “@cirquedusoleil we did it. thanks for making this Peacock’s Halloween dreams come true.”

Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, joined her on the red carpet as a bird egg.

Klum was not the only celebrity getting into the Halloween spirit, with Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne dressing up as rapper Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori.

Sharon stripped off to recreate Censori’s famous cushion outfit, when she hugged a large purple cushion to her body to protect her modesty as she walked through the streets of France in September.

Sharon’s rocker husband Ozzy copied West’s all-black hooded ensemble.

Actress Glenn Close made every effort to enjoy the festivities but was left disappointed by a lack of trick or treaters.

The Oscar-nominated actress donned a scary ensemble and sat on a rocking chair on her porch next to a dog skeleton and a pumpkin but was saddened when no children came to pay her a visit so instead celebrated the evening with her sister Jessie.

She wrote on Instagram: “Sat on my porch all suited up. After about 15 minutes, 3 teens came up with a father in tow. They didn’t know what to make of me and gingerly took some candy.

“I sat there for a while as cars went by, thinking maybe I should just be a tableau vivant and see if I could freak people out. Maybe people would notice, maybe not.

She added: “But alas! No one came. The street was completely void of kids. I think they really do up Halloween on the south side of town.

“My commitment evaporated. So I poured the candy down the walk to the gate, put the lantern where passerby’s could see the candy, went inside, washed off the bad makeup job, made some popcorn and went over to Jessie’s house where we ate the popcorn, watched The Birdcage…and laughed. HAPPY HALLOWEEN.”