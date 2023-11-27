Timothee Chalamet and Olivia Colman promote Wonka after end of actors strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Timothee Chalamet and Olivia Colman promote Wonka after end of actors strike

By Press Association
Hugh Grant, Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson during a photo call with the cast of Wonka at Potter’s Field Park, London (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Grant, Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson during a photo call with the cast of Wonka at Potter’s Field Park, London (Ian West/PA)

Timothee Chalamet and Olivia Colman are among the star-studded cast of Wonka who have returned to promoting their work following the resolution of the US actors strike.

The actors were pictured alongside fellow cast members Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Sally Hawkins at Potter’s Field Park in London on Monday.

Chalamet, who plays the titular character, donned a black pinstripe suit while Colman, who portrays Mrs Scrubbit, dressed in a bottle green jumpsuit for the photocall, which saw them pose beside a giant Wonka chocolate bar with Tower Bridge in the background.

Wonka photo call – London
Olivia Colman and Timothee Chalamet both star in the new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale (Ian West/PA)

Grant, who transforms into an Oompa-Loompa for the film, paired a bold blue shirt with a navy winter coat for the occasion and Atkinson co-ordinated with Colman in a green suit with a white shirt.

The new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale will host its world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall in central London on Tuesday, with many of the stars expected to be in attendance.

Wonka photo call – London
Screenwriter Simon Farnaby, Hugh Grant, Calah Lane, Olivia Colman, Timothee Chalamet, director Paul King, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Jim Carter, Paterson Joseph, Matthew Baynton, Tom Davis and Tom Davis pictured in London as promotion for Wonka gets back underway (Ian West/PA)

The surge in promotion comes after US actors’ union Sag-Aftra reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) to end the 118-day walkout earlier this month.

The strike, which began on July 14, was raised due to concerns over a number of issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

It led to the film and television industry being paralysed as major Hollywood productions, events and award ceremonies were stalled and actors were forbidden from engaging in any promotional activity for work.