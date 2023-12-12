Paddington musical in the works with songs by McFly’s Tom Fletcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Paddington musical in the works with songs by McFly’s Tom Fletcher

By Press Association
Paddington Bear (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Paddington Bear (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A Paddington musical is in the works with music and lyrics by McFly star Tom Fletcher, it has been announced.

The stage show will be adapted from the classic children’s books by Michael Bond and the award-winning films featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington.

The musical, which will have a book by Jessica Swale and will be directed by Luke Sheppard, is currently undergoing a period of development and workshops.

The production is due to premiere in the UK in 2025, with further details including the full creative team, casting and dates to be announced at a later stage.

The Old Vic summer party
McFly’s Tom Fletcher will write the music and lyrics for the show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said: “It is a privilege to be creating a new musical about this gorgeous and beloved little bear with such a wonderful team.

“The magic of Paddington is that, through his wide-eyed innocence, he sees the very best in humanity, reminding us that love and kindness can triumph if we open our hearts and minds to one another.

“We cannot wait to bring Paddington, his antics, adventures and mishaps with the Brown family, and Michael Bond’s other treasured characters to the stage.

“We hope to inspire audiences of all ages with fun, beauty, joy and all that Paddington stands for.”

Anna Marsh, chief executive of StudioCanal which makes the Paddington films, said: “We could not be more delighted to see our beloved Paddington take to the stage shepherded by a talented and visionary team in Sonia and Eliza.

“They have opened their hearts to show a deep understanding and passion for Paddington that will no doubt transpire on stage and ensure that his adventures, created by Michael Bond over 60 years ago, continue to charm audiences in such a new and innovative way.”

Paddington, first published on October 13 1958, has seen a number of adaptations over the years, including a BBC TV version in 1976, voiced by Michael Hordern.

The recent films, released in 2014 and 2017, have been box office hits and it was recently announced that a third, titled Paddington in Peru, will be released on November 8 2024.

Fletcher, who will write the music and lyrics, is a best-selling author of children’s books, as well as a member of boy band McFly.

He has also written and composed live shows The Christmasaurus and There’s A Monster In Your Show.