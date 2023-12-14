Eddie Murphy hits the streets again in trailer for Beverly Hills Cop comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Eddie Murphy hits the streets again in trailer for Beverly Hills Cop comeback

By Press Association
Bria Murphy as Officer Renee Minnick and Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix/PA)
Bria Murphy as Officer Renee Minnick and Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix/PA)

Eddie Murphy has reprised his hit role as Detective Axel Foley in a new trailer for the highly anticipated fourth instalment in the Beverly Hills Cop film series.

The Hollywood actor’s starring role in the 1984 original shot him to stardom and secured him a Golden Globe nomination.

Nearly 30 years after the subsequent 1987 and 1994 sequels, Foley is back on the beat in Beverly Hills after the life of his daughter, played by Taylour Paige, is threatened.

The fast-paced teaser trailer for the Netflix film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, opens with a voice-over by Kevin Bacon’s character saying: “I almost admire you, still on these streets running and gunning. I’m just amazed it doesn’t get to you.”

After a series of tense clips of Foley getting caught up in shoot-outs, he can be seen driving down the streets of the Los Angeles city.

He later reassures Paul Reiser’s character “I’m going to be fine, they love me in Beverly Hills” before getting arrested twice.

The trailer hints at the further action to come as it teases helicopter chases, explosions and car crashes.

It also sees him team up with his old colleagues Billy Rosewood, played by Judge Reinhold, and John Taggart, portrayed by John Ashton, to uncover a conspiracy.

As the three sit in a car, Taggart asks “How many people have you pissed off so far?” to which Foley replies “I haven’t pissed off anybody”, before Rosewood corrects him saying “50/50”.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will also star in the latest instalment as a new partner for Foley.

Murphy acts as a producer on the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, while Mark Molloy directs.

Bruckheimer, who also worked on the first two films, said: “Eddie’s such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley.

“He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously, with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is set to air on Netflix next summer.