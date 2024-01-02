Michelle Collins shares update on passport drama after she is stranded in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michelle Collins shares update on passport drama after she is stranded in Spain

By Press Association
Michelle Collins had to apply for an emergency passport after she was told she was not allowed to fly (Ian West/PA)
EastEnders star Michelle Collins has announced a happy ending to a dramatic storyline that saw her stranded in Spain after losing her passport at the airport.

The actress, who plays Cindy Beale in the soap, was stranded in Malaga when she was supposed to be on set for filming.

She was issued with an emergency passport at the British Consul to get home after she was not allowed to board her flight back to the UK.

She wrote on Twitter: “Going home ! Sorted online , paid 100 quid for emergency document , appt this morning at 9 am at british consul .

“Phew little stressful to say the least but could’ve been lot worse am safe , fit and healthy Thanks to all the lovely people on here and friends who helped me xx”

Collins previously implored airline Easyjet for help after she misplaced her passport before her flight home.

She wrote: “Please @easyJet can you help me I have lost my passport at Malaga airport the police ( I have been there ) say it is up to the airline to let me fly home ,, my flight is at 8 30 pm tonight I am heading to the airport having just left the police station . Thank you Michele x”

She later updated followers that she had not been allowed to board the flight without her passport, writing: “Thank you most of you for your helpful comments , I wasn’t allowed to fly , went to embassy was closed applied for an emergency document online so let’s see what happens will go there when it opens in the morning .

“Supposed to be filming @bbceastenders but I’m alive and safe.”

Collins joined BBC soap EastEnders in 1988 and played the character of Ian Beale’s cheating wife Cindy until 1998.

She reprised the role for a short stint in 2014 for Children In Need before it was announced last year that her character was back from the dead and would be returning to Walford.

It was revealed that Cindy hadn’t died in childbirth, as had been thought, but had entered a witness protection programme and had taken on the identity of “Rose Knight”.