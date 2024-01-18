Jodie Comer explains how she got into the motherhood mentality for her new film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Jodie Comer explains how she got into the motherhood mentality for her new film

By Press Association
Jodie Comer stars in The End We Start From (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jodie Comer stars in The End We Start From (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Jodie Comer has revealed she had to live her life with a weighted baby in preparation for her new film which explores motherhood amid a climate crisis.

The End We Start From sees the Killing Eve actress play a woman who tries to find her way home with her newborn while an environmental crisis submerges London in floodwaters.

Directed by Mahalia Belo, the film was adapted by Alice Birch based on Megan Hunter’s book of the same name.

Discussing how she prepared for the role on The One Show on Thursday, Comer said: “I was very fortunate that the production provide you with a lot of resources so I spoke to a lot of midwives, watched a lot of birthing videos.

“Mahalia Belo, our wonderful director, she’d given me a doll to take home, which was weighted like a real baby, and she was like ‘I want you to load the dishwasher. I want you to make a cup of tea. I want you to do all these things and just get used to the fact that you are constantly attached to this being.’”

She also said that her friend had a baby right before they started filming which she said was “so beautiful” to witness.

The actress said she could also ask her friend “the real personal questions” to get into the mentality of a new mother.

However, she admitted she told them she was “absolutely not” prepared to babysit.

The film also features Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch, Steve Jobs actress Katherine Waterston and The King’s Man actor Mark Strong.

During the film, Comer acts with a host of babies and also wore prosthetics to give the appearance of a baby bump.

Earlier this week she shared a series of photos to Instagram from her filming days which showcased various angles of her realistic bump.

The End We Start From will be released in cinemas on January 19.