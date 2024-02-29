Ed Sheeran’s ‘thank you’ to parents with private viewing at famous art gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Ed Sheeran’s ‘thank you’ to parents with private viewing at famous art gallery

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran surprised his parents with a private viewing of the Louvre (Ian West/ PA)
Ed Sheeran surprised his parents with a private viewing of the Louvre (Ian West/ PA)

Ed Sheeran surprised his parents with an “unforgettable” private viewing of the Louvre national museum and art gallery in Paris following a performance in the French capital.

The pop star’s father, retired art curator John Sheeran, said he believed it was his son’s “way of saying thank you to us” and he described it as an “unforgettable experience”.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran, 33, performed in Paris in 2021 as part of Global Citizen Live, which aimed to raise awareness of poverty, climate change and the need for coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

His father, speaking in an interview to promote a fundraising event for Ipswich Art Society’s Young Artists Fund, said he and his wife Imogen travelled to Paris.

“Imogen and I went to Paris to see Edward perform at the Global Citizen gig in front of the Eiffel Tower, which was extraordinary enough,” he said.

“He then surprised us on Sunday evening by taking us with his wife Cherry to the Louvre.

Ed Sheeran's father John Sheeran. (Imogen Sheeran/ PA)
Ed Sheeran’s father John Sheeran (Imogen Sheeran/ PA)

“He’d arranged to have the whole place to ourselves for three hours.

“I think it was his way of saying thank you to us.

“It is the only time I’ve been able to study the Mona Lisa without the crowds.

“It was an unforgettable experience.”

Mr Sheeran said he and his wife had a similar moment with their composer son Matthew, Ed’s older brother.

“We sat next to him in a packed Westminster Abbey listening to the full choir singing an anthem composed by him,” he said.

“It was so moving.

“It was commissioned for a service of celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of the Arts Society.

“Matthew was inspired to write the choral piece by an early Italian Renaissance painting which he’d seen at the Courtauld Galleries in London.

“It was a true full-circle moment.

“After 40 years, I was back at Westminster Abbey, where it all started for me.”

Mr Sheeran and his wife moved from their one-bedroom flat in London to Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire in 1986, with their son Matthew born in Halifax in 1989 and his brother Ed in 1991.

They moved to Framlingham in Suffolk in 1995, running their art consultancy Sheeran Lock.

Mr Sheeran retired aged 60.

He will give an illustrated talk, titled Masterpiece Paintings, to mark the 150th anniversary of the Ipswich Arts Society and in aid of its Young Artists Fund.

Tickets for the talk, on March 28 at The Hold Lecture Theatre in Ipswich, can be bought online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/131-fore-street/the-hold-ipswich-home-of-suffolk-archives/talk-masterpiece-paintings-an-illustrated-talk-by-john-sheeran/e-ldmdxd