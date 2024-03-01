Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show disrupted by animal rights activists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show disrupted by animal rights activists

By Press Association
Victoria Beckham has debuted her autumn/winter 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week (Yui Mok/PA)
Victoria Beckham has debuted her autumn/winter 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week (Yui Mok/PA)

Victoria Beckham’s show at Paris Fashion Week has been disrupted by activists from animal rights group Peta.

The 49-year-old designer, who found fame in pop group the Spice Girls, showcased her autumn/winter 2024 collection on Friday.

The campaigners got up during the show and walked the runway alongside the models while holding up signs saying “viva vegan leather”.

Their T-shirts read: “Animals aren’t fabric. Turn your back on animals skins.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) said it had also stormed the catwalks of Coach in New York, Burberry in London, and Fendi in Milan this season.

The non-profit organisation’s president for Europe, Mimi Bekhechi, said: “No garment or accessory is worth violently slaughtering and skinning a sensitive and intelligent animal.

“We are urging Victoria Beckham to turn instead to the ethical and eco-friendly innovations available today, such as high-end leather made from apples, grapes, pineapples, mushrooms and more.”

Beckham appeared at the end of the show and blew kisses as she walked the length of the runway on crutches.

Activists at Paris Fashion Week (Peta/PA)

Her husband, former England footballer David Beckham, revealed in an Instagram story last month that she had had a “little accident in the gym” and shared a photo of her foot in a boot.

Her latest collection, which “reimagines classic silhouettes” and focuses on “effortless yet complex constructions”, comprised a number of suits, dresses and other elegant ensembles.

The show opened with a model who wore dark, loose-fitting trousers and a shirt with sleeves separated from the arms.

Much of it stayed true to the label’s DNA – a mix of ethereal dresses, sharp tailoring and covetable outerwear.

Peta activists have protested at several fashion shows this season (Peta/PA)

But this season saw Beckham go down a more avant garde path, with sculptural elements and coats with necklines zipped up almost to models’ noses.

A prominent feature was tights, both sheer and white, as well as high-waisted bell bottom trousers – a 70s trend also been seen at Chloe.

Beckham’s shows have been known to attract celebrities and her spring/summer 2023 collection was watched by American socialite Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

Beckham’s representatives have been approached for comment.