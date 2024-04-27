Stacey Dooley reveals how Paul O’Grady inspired Kevin Clifton in new stage role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Stacey Dooley reveals how Paul O’Grady inspired Kevin Clifton in new stage role

By Press Association
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met when they competed on Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Dooley has revealed her partner Kevin Clifton sought inspiration from Paul O’Grady’s alter ego Lily Savage when preparing for his new musical role.

Clifton stars as former drag queen Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle in a new touring production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which follows schoolboy Jamie Campbell as he overcomes barriers to pursue his dream of becoming a drag queen.

After watching Clifton in the show at Liverpool’s Empire Theatre, TV presenter Dooley shared an Instagram post to praise her partner’s performance.

Alongside a photo of the couple posing on stage together after the show, she wrote: “Went to go see Kev last night. @jamiemusical

“Kev, you are so v v clever. Smaaaaaaashed it. Embodied the role SO seamlessly.”

Dooley added that his “non stop research of lily savage and endless drag literature paid off”.

Comedian and TV presenter O’Grady, who died last March aged 67, rose to fame on the nightclub circuit with his larger-than-life drag alter ego Lily Savage.

Savage/Bingo 5
TV personality Lily Savage (Peter Jordan/PA)

Following his death, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars were among those to praise O’Grady for paving the way for British drag artists with his Lily Savage persona.

Professional dancer Clifton and documentary maker Dooley met when they competed on Strictly Come Dancing together in 2018, beating runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to take home the glitterball trophy.

The couple welcomed their first child, Minnie, in January.

Clifton was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing for seven series before he left in 2019.

He made his Broadway debut as a principal dancer with Burn the Floor in 2009 and took to the West End stage for the first time the following year for a production of Dirty Dancing.

The dancer has also featured in the UK tour of Strictly Ballroom the Musical and in 2021, he joined Jonathan Church’s critically acclaimed production of Singin’ in the Rain as Cosmo Brown.

TV presenter Dooley, known for her BBC documentaries, will make her acting stage debut in the West End next month when she stars as Jenny in the cast line-up for supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story.