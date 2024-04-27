Tom Holland backs partner Zendaya’s new film: I know what I’m doing this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Tom Holland backs partner Zendaya’s new film: I know what I’m doing this weekend

By Press Association
Zendaya and Tom Holland (Yui Mok/PA)
Zendaya and Tom Holland (Yui Mok/PA)

Tom Holland has shown his support for his girlfriend Zendaya’s new romantic film Challengers, which sees her character intertwined in a love triangle.

The Luca Guadagnino-directed film follows Zendaya’s tennis prodigy-turned-coach Tashi Duncan as she seeks to help her husband Art, played by West Side Story actor Mike Faist, make his comeback in a match against his former best friend and her ex-lover Patrick, portrayed by The Crown’s Josh O’Connor.

The day after the film’s theatrical release, British actor Holland shared the movie poster on his Instagram and wrote: “I know what I’m doing this weekend!”

The poster features a close-up shot of Zendaya’s face while a tennis match can be seen in the reflection of her sunglasses.

During the film’s London premiere, Zendaya said her character in the film is the “most unapologetically cruel” woman she has ever portrayed.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet, the 27-year-old said: “I like to believe that I have characters that are multifaceted and dimensional in some kind of way.

“But I think she definitely is the most unapologetically cruel, sometimes, and direct character that I’ve ever played.

“And it was interesting to play someone, also, who is closer to my own age.

“So while I do get to be with her when she’s 18, we also get to see her grow as a woman, and visit her and understand her in different parts of her life.”

The American actress, known for teen drama Euphoria and the blockbuster Dune film series, has been romantically linked to her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland since 2021.

The pair have starred alongside each other in the last three Spider-Man films, Holland as the titular hero while Zendaya has played his love interest MJ.

In a recent cover story interview with British Vogue, Zendaya revealed she has concerns surrounding her potential future children having to deal with her level of fame.

She said she does not “necessarily want my kids to have to deal” with being in the spotlight.

The Hollywood actress also praised how Holland, who shot to fame when he took on the role of the web-slinging superhero, has handled the attention “really beautifully”.

Holland is also set to return to the West End in a new upcoming production of Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet, after he made his stage debut in Billy Elliot The Musical in 2008.

Challengers is out in UK cinemas now.