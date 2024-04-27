Tom Holland backs partner Zendaya’s new film: I know what I’m doing this weekend

Tom Holland has shown his support for his girlfriend Zendaya’s new romantic film Challengers, which sees her character intertwined in a love triangle.

The Luca Guadagnino-directed film follows Zendaya’s tennis prodigy-turned-coach Tashi Duncan as she seeks to help her husband Art, played by West Side Story actor Mike Faist, make his comeback in a match against his former best friend and her ex-lover Patrick, portrayed by The Crown’s Josh O’Connor.

The day after the film’s theatrical release, British actor Holland shared the movie poster on his Instagram and wrote: “I know what I’m doing this weekend!”

The poster features a close-up shot of Zendaya’s face while a tennis match can be seen in the reflection of her sunglasses.

During the film’s London premiere, Zendaya said her character in the film is the “most unapologetically cruel” woman she has ever portrayed.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet, the 27-year-old said: “I like to believe that I have characters that are multifaceted and dimensional in some kind of way.

“But I think she definitely is the most unapologetically cruel, sometimes, and direct character that I’ve ever played.

“And it was interesting to play someone, also, who is closer to my own age.

“So while I do get to be with her when she’s 18, we also get to see her grow as a woman, and visit her and understand her in different parts of her life.”

The American actress, known for teen drama Euphoria and the blockbuster Dune film series, has been romantically linked to her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland since 2021.

The pair have starred alongside each other in the last three Spider-Man films, Holland as the titular hero while Zendaya has played his love interest MJ.

In a recent cover story interview with British Vogue, Zendaya revealed she has concerns surrounding her potential future children having to deal with her level of fame.

She said she does not “necessarily want my kids to have to deal” with being in the spotlight.

The Hollywood actress also praised how Holland, who shot to fame when he took on the role of the web-slinging superhero, has handled the attention “really beautifully”.

Holland is also set to return to the West End in a new upcoming production of Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet, after he made his stage debut in Billy Elliot The Musical in 2008.

Challengers is out in UK cinemas now.