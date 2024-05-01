Zayn Malik to make UK solo debut at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Zayn Malik to make UK solo debut at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

By Press Association
Zayn Malik is to perform at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (Doug Peters/PA)
Zayn Malik will make his debut UK solo performance at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire this month.

The singer, 31, departed One Direction in 2015 to embark on a solo career and had a debut number one album with Mind Of Mine.

He performed on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theatre, New York, in 2016 to celebrate the release of that record.

Malik will be in London to sing tracks from his upcoming fourth album, Room Under The Stairs, on May 17, which coincides with the record being released.

“This is my favourite album that I’ve made to date, mainly because it comes from a place of sheer honesty and vulnerability,” he said.

“I wanted each song to feel as if it was just me sitting beside you telling you how I feel, singing directly to you. It’s raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make.”

His album, with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, is set to focus on his personal journey, healing and growth.

“I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts, inspired me to want to write something from that place,” Malik said.

BBC Music Awards – London
Left to right, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve got to put this out as a whole body of work, it’s something for myself, not even just for the world.”

Malik, who rose to fame along with his fellow boy band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson on The X Factor, also said that “working with Dave Cobb has been an amazing experience”.

He said: “The way he’s elevated the music is second to none, and he has done an incredible job helping me create this record.

“I hope we can take listeners on some whimsical, magical journey, and that they enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Tickets are available via the UK album pre-sale link, and he will also have a signing at Banquet Records in London on May 18 and 19.