Eddie Redmayne leads British stars in bold looks at Met Gala

By Press Association
Eddie Redmayne at the Met Gala in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Eddie Redmayne at the Met Gala in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne led the British stars opting for bold looks at the Met Gala in New York.

The actor, who has just been nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role in the Broadway production of Cabaret, wore an eye-catching Steve O Smith monochrome ensemble.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Actor Eddie Redmayne at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It was made up of a wool and organza applique coat with a matching tulle skirt.

He co-ordinated with his wife Hannah Bagshawe, who wore a matching a silk organza gown built over a tulle skirt and corset, with black silk crepe applique, also by Smith.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Singer Rita Ora also turned heads in her daring gown by Marni, with antique beads draped over her front and back but the sides of her body totally exposed.

The MET Gala 2024 – New York
Singer Rita Ora (Matt Crossick/PA)

The singer appeared to be protecting her modesty with a nude body stocking underneath, teamed with nude sandals.

She walked the red carpet with her director husband Taika Waititi, who wore a brown leather suit and gloves.

The MET Gala 2024 – New York
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora (Matt Crossick/PA)

British singer Dua Lipa opted for a jaw-dropping ensemble with a Marc Jacobs corset and black lace ensemble, which left the skin on her hips exposed.

The look was teamed with a long, feathered black train.

The MET Gala 2024 – New York
Dua Lipa chose a dramatic look (Matt Crossick/PA)

Brit Award winner Raye wore Fendi custom couture, made up of a silk silver bustier and organza skirt embroidered with three dimensional flowers.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
British singer Raye (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, actress Sienna Miller opted for a demure, white lace, high-necked tiered gown by Chloe.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Sienna Miller in Chloe (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She teamed the look with black studded high heels.

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen wore a midnight blue crushed velvet tuxedo and black bow tie to walk the red carpet with his actress wife Keeley Hawes.

The MET Gala 2024 – New York
Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Line Of Duty and Bodyguard star wore a black off-the-shoulder puffed sleeve gown with statement pink flowers.

The couple first met when they starred together in Spooks on BBC One in 2002.