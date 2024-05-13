Michelle Dockery says being back for third Downton Abbey film ’emotional’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Michelle Dockery says being back for third Downton Abbey film ’emotional’

By Press Association
Michelle Dockery (Ian West/PA)
Michelle Dockery (Ian West/PA)

Michelle Dockery has said being back for the third Downton Abbey movie is “emotional” as the production begins.

The latest edition of the hit period drama will see the return of Dominic West and Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti as well as Dockery, playing the captivating and clever Lady Mary Talbot.

The third film is written by Downton Abbey creator and Oscar winner Lord Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis, who also helmed the last instalment 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era and 2011’s My Week With Marilyn.

British Academy Film Awards 2024 Nominees’ Party – London
Paul Giamatti (Ian West/PA)

In a YouTube video, Dockery said: “It feels amazing and emotional. It’s wonderful to be back together again.

“You come back together and it’s like no time has passed at all. We’re so happy to announce that we’re in production for the third Downton Abbey movie. We can’t wait to see you.”

The Holdovers star Giamatti is reprising his role as Crawley matriarch Cora’s (Elizabeth McGovern) brother Harold Levinson, who appeared in a Downton Abbey Christmas special on ITV.

The Crown star West will play actor Guy Dexter following his appearance in Downton Abbey: A New Era as the love interest of the servant Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier).

Joining is Nip/Tuck actress Joely Richardson, The Many Saints Of Newark actor Alessandro Nivola, theatre actor Sir Simon Russell Beale and Carnival Row star Arty Froushan.

The new Downton Abbey film sees stars including Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham, McGovern, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith James-Collier and Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates, all reprise their roles.

Also returning is Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith.

The new film is produced by Gareth Neame, Lord Fellowes and Liz Trubridge and made by Carnival Films, part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing.