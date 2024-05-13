Up the Villa – Tom Hanks supports Aston Villa at Premier League game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up the Villa – Tom Hanks supports Aston Villa at Premier League game

By Press Association
Actor Tom Hanks watches from the stands during the Premier League match at Villa Park (Martin Rickett/PA)
Actor Tom Hanks watches from the stands during the Premier League match at Villa Park (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hollywood star Tom Hanks wore club colours to support Aston Villa during the team’s penultimate Premier League match of this season.

Oscar-winning US actor Hanks appeared in a box at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham to watch his team play Liverpool, whose manager Jurgen Klopp returned to the ground for the final time as manager of The Reds.

Ahead of the match, Hanks said in a video posted on the club’s social media: “Hello Birmingham, Tom Hanks here celebrating the penultimate match here in Villa Park. Looking forward to it.

“Good news on the horizon, lets hope so. Up the Villa! Forever Villa.”

Hanks decided to support Aston Villa when he spotted the name in a list of results and thought it sounded “like a place you’d go on holiday in the summertime”.

He previously said: “I’m an adopted fan but I love the team as though they’re my own.”

It comes as US stars have had a bigger presence at British football games in recent years.

Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park
Tom Hanks celebrates a goal from Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took full ownership of Welsh club Wrexham AFC in February 2021 and created a documentary series, Welcome To Wrexham, chronicling their journey with the football club.

While Creed star Michael B Jordan became a minority stakeholder in AFC Bournemouth and NFL star Tom Brady invested in Birmingham City.

Earlier this month, Will Ferrell became the latest Hollywood star to invest in an English football club, buying a stake in the owners of Leeds United Football Club, 49ers Enterprises.

Ferrell is also co-owner of Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC and revealed he was a big fan of English football during a trip to watch Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 last season.