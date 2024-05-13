Tom Holland styles new look in Romeo And Juliet during West End return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Holland styles new look in Romeo And Juliet during West End return

By Press Association
Tom Holland (Yui Mok/PA)
Tom Holland (Yui Mok/PA)

British actor Tom Holland has styled a shorter haircut as first-look pictures show his return to the West End for a production of Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet.

Spider-Man actor Holland portrays Romeo Montague in Jamie Lloyd’s adaption of the romantic tragedy, opposite Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet Capulet.

The pair were expected to have taken to the stage for the first time on Monday evening, after the opening preview performance on Saturday at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London was unexpectedly cancelled.

On X, the company said: “We’ve arrived @dukeofyorksLDN. Performances begin tonight.”

Pictures released on Monday show Holland in character staring into the distance in a grey hoodie and matching trousers, while another shows him wearing a white vest while standing facing Amewudah-Rivers.

A third image shows Amewudah-Rivers pressing against Holland with her hands while they gaze into each others eyes, and a final image sees her looking glum as Holland stands behind her out of focus.

Last month, the theatre company behind the new West End production condemned “deplorable racial abuse” directed towards one of its stars.

“This must stop,” a statement said.

“We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment.

“We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported.

“Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities.”

Romeo And Juliet has been staged hundreds of times in the West End and The Crown actor Josh O’Connor and Irish star Jessie Buckley appeared in a version of the play, filmed for TV inside the National Theatre in 2021.

Other actors to play Romeo on stage include Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch, Lord Of The Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen, Game Of Thrones’ Sean Bean and Bodyguard actor Richard Madden.

The new version has been billed as a “pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters”.

Holland made his stage debut as a child when he starred in Billy Elliot The Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London in 2008.

He is world-famous for playing the title role in the latest Spider-Man superhero movies, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

He has also starred in psychological thriller The Crowded Room and historical drama Wolf Hall on TV.

Romeo And Juliet will run at the Duke Of York’s Theatre until August 3.