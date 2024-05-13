Tom Holland styles new look in Romeo And Juliet during West End return

British actor Tom Holland has styled a shorter haircut as first-look pictures show his return to the West End for a production of Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet.

Spider-Man actor Holland portrays Romeo Montague in Jamie Lloyd’s adaption of the romantic tragedy, opposite Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet Capulet.

The pair were expected to have taken to the stage for the first time on Monday evening, after the opening preview performance on Saturday at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London was unexpectedly cancelled.

On X, the company said: “We’ve arrived @dukeofyorksLDN. Performances begin tonight.”

Pictures released on Monday show Holland in character staring into the distance in a grey hoodie and matching trousers, while another shows him wearing a white vest while standing facing Amewudah-Rivers.

A third image shows Amewudah-Rivers pressing against Holland with her hands while they gaze into each others eyes, and a final image sees her looking glum as Holland stands behind her out of focus.

Last month, the theatre company behind the new West End production condemned “deplorable racial abuse” directed towards one of its stars.

“This must stop,” a statement said.

“We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment.

“We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported.

“Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities.”

Romeo And Juliet has been staged hundreds of times in the West End and The Crown actor Josh O’Connor and Irish star Jessie Buckley appeared in a version of the play, filmed for TV inside the National Theatre in 2021.

Other actors to play Romeo on stage include Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch, Lord Of The Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen, Game Of Thrones’ Sean Bean and Bodyguard actor Richard Madden.

The new version has been billed as a “pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters”.

Holland made his stage debut as a child when he starred in Billy Elliot The Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London in 2008.

He is world-famous for playing the title role in the latest Spider-Man superhero movies, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

He has also starred in psychological thriller The Crowded Room and historical drama Wolf Hall on TV.

Romeo And Juliet will run at the Duke Of York’s Theatre until August 3.