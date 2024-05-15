Mark Ruffalo had to ‘buy Hulk toy on eBay as he ran out of charity items’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Mark Ruffalo had to ‘buy Hulk toy on eBay as he ran out of charity items’

By Press Association
Mark Ruffalo bought a Hulk action figure on eBay as he had ‘run out of stuff’ to donate (Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)
Mark Ruffalo bought a Hulk action figure on eBay as he had ‘run out of stuff’ to donate (Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

Mark Ruffalo had to go on eBay to buy a Hulk toy as he ran out of items to auction for charity, according to Carey Mulligan.

British actress Mulligan, 38, has been asking her fellow Hollywood stars to donate memorabilia for a War Child fundraiser, which will raise money for the charity that offers support to children in countries impacted by conflict.

More than 70 people from music and film have donated items including a Saltburn script from director Emerald Fennell, which was signed by the cast, and guitars from musicians Ed Sheeran and Nile Rodgers.

War Child ambassador Mulligan, who was in Bafta-nominated Saltburn and was awarded a best actress Oscar for 2023’s Maestro, told the PA news agency that Fennell organised for the cast to write their favourite lines from the risque thriller on the script.

She added that she invited other actors from awards season including Ruffalo, who was nominated for a best supporting actor award for surreal comedy Poor Things at the 2024 Academy Awards and has played Bruce Banner / Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Avengers movies.

Mulligan says Ruffalo told her that he had “run out of stuff” because she says he “does stuff for charity all the time” and is “always giving people auction prizes and things” so had to look elsewhere for memorabilia.

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, who were both in Maestro (Ian West/PA)

She added: “He (Mark) was like, ‘I don’t have anything’ and I was like, ‘Aw mate, don’t worry about it, then like it’s fine’.

“And he was like, ‘I’ve just gone on eBay and I found a Hulk action figure from blah, blah, blah… I’ve bought it and it’s coming to my house, and I’ll sign that.

“And I was like ‘that is above and beyond like providing your own Hulk action figure and signing it is very sweet’.”

Mulligan also said that Barbie star Margot Robbie signed a poster from the film about the doll, and “one of the highest bids on there” is for “sweaty” Muse T-shirts worn by the band on stage.

Her Maestro co-star Bradley Cooper, who was nominated for a best actor Oscar for the film about American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, also has given a signed vinyl album and book associated with the film for the auction.

War Child fund raiser
A guitar that Ed Sheeran has donated to a War Child fundraiser (War Child)

Mulligan, who has been involved with War Child for a decade, said the charity is special due to “the level of expertise and understanding that they have of how trauma affects children in conflict zones”.

“There are so many conflicts, and at the moment, it feels like a critical time for children in conflict zones everywhere,” she also said.

“I think that there is a huge swell of support for children… and that being one of War Child’s kind of principle tenets is that no child has a place in war, no child has ever started a war, and yet they are… disproportionately affected by conflict.

“And so I think, it feels to me that there is a huge amount of support, and that, yes, we need probably more coverage of conflicts that seem to have faded into the background, but continue to kind of rage on, but.. there are incredible organisations there doing the work, including War Child.”

The War Child Spring Clean online auction closes at 12pm on Thursday.