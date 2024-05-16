Jamie Foxx: Me and Cameron Diaz are friends in real life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Jamie Foxx: Me and Cameron Diaz are friends in real life

By Press Association
Back In Action (John Wilson/Netflix/PA)
Back In Action (John Wilson/Netflix/PA)

Jamie Foxx has revealed that he and his Back In Action co-star Cameron Diaz are “friends in real life” and said he had been “begging” her to act in another movie with him.

The Hollywood actors star opposite one another in the forthcoming action film playing former CIA spies Emily and Matt, who are dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown years after retiring from spy life to start a family.

In new-look photos of the Netflix movie Foxx, 56, and Diaz, 51, are seen in suits with bodies piled around them.

Back In Action
Jamie Foxx as Matt and Cameron Diaz as Emily in Back In Action (John Wilson/Netflix/PA)

Another still shows them running and in one more they are seen amidst a snowy background.

Foxx said: “A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did Any Given Sunday and Annie together, we became friends in real life – and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again.

“We all know there’s just something about her…”

Diaz said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, on-screen and off.”

Back In Action
Back In Action (John Wilson/Netflix)

Other cast members include Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close, Fleabag’s Andrew Scott, comedian Jamie Demetriou, and Friday Night Lights actor Kyle Chandler.

Charlie’s Angels star Diaz played foster mother Miss Hannigan in 2014 movie musical Annie which featured Foxx in the role of New York mayoral candidate Will Stacks.

They both also starred in film Any Given Sunday (1999) about the fortunes of the fictional Miami Sharks American football team.

Back In Action launches on Netflix on November 15 2024.