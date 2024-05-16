Jamie Foxx: Me and Cameron Diaz are friends in real life

Jamie Foxx has revealed that he and his Back In Action co-star Cameron Diaz are “friends in real life” and said he had been “begging” her to act in another movie with him.

The Hollywood actors star opposite one another in the forthcoming action film playing former CIA spies Emily and Matt, who are dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown years after retiring from spy life to start a family.

In new-look photos of the Netflix movie Foxx, 56, and Diaz, 51, are seen in suits with bodies piled around them.

Jamie Foxx as Matt and Cameron Diaz as Emily in Back In Action (John Wilson/Netflix/PA)

Another still shows them running and in one more they are seen amidst a snowy background.

Foxx said: “A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did Any Given Sunday and Annie together, we became friends in real life – and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again.

“We all know there’s just something about her…”

Diaz said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, on-screen and off.”

Back In Action (John Wilson/Netflix)

Other cast members include Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close, Fleabag’s Andrew Scott, comedian Jamie Demetriou, and Friday Night Lights actor Kyle Chandler.

Charlie’s Angels star Diaz played foster mother Miss Hannigan in 2014 movie musical Annie which featured Foxx in the role of New York mayoral candidate Will Stacks.

They both also starred in film Any Given Sunday (1999) about the fortunes of the fictional Miami Sharks American football team.

Back In Action launches on Netflix on November 15 2024.