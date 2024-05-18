Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana emotional after standing ovation at Cannes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana emotional after standing ovation at Cannes

By Press Association
Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez and Zoe Saldana attend the Emilia Perez premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)
Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez and Zoe Saldana attend the Emilia Perez premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

Emilia Perez, a musical drama starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana, has received a lengthy standing ovation following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Palme d’Or winner Jacques Audiard, it sees Saldana play Rita, an “overqualified and undervalued” lawyer who is offered a way out of her corrupt firm by cartel leader Manitas, portrayed by Karla Sofia Gascon.

Manitas hires Rita to help him withdraw from his business and realise a plan he has been secretly preparing for years – to become the woman he has always dreamt of being – with Gomez portraying his unsuspecting wife.

77th Cannes Film Festival
The cast and team behind Emilia Perez at the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

After the film’s debut at the French festival, Audiard and the cast reportedly received an ovation that lasted more than 11 minutes, according to US outlet Deadline.

Gomez, Saldana and Gascon appeared emotional in videos shared online from the event as the audience gave a roaring applause.

The latest film by Audiard is competing for the prestigious Palme d’Or, after the French director previously won it in 2015 for his crime drama Dheepan.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Selena Gomez donned a black and white gown at the premiere for her new film Emilia Perez (Doug Peters/PA)

Ahead of its premiere, the star-studded cast walked the red carpet together with US singer and actress Gomez donning a black and white gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline that criss-crossed and wrapped around her body.

She accessorised the look with an ornate diamond necklace and her hair was swept into a slick ponytail.

Avatar star Saldana opted for a black column off-the-shoulder dress which was decorated with large peach bows tied around her waist and thighs and the same fabric was used for a voluminous train.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Zoe Saldana at the Emilia Perez premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

Gascon stayed with the black gown theme but went for one with a long sleeve and sweetheart neckline.

The film also stars Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez, who wore a white tuxedo jacket for the premiere.

Hollywood stars James Franco, Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria as well as model Alexa Chung and Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes were also among the stars in attendance at the premiere.