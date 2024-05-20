World’s oldest riding school loved by royal family to tour England and Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

World’s oldest riding school loved by royal family to tour England and Scotland

By Press Association
Camilla views the horses during her visit to the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, Austria (John Stillwell/PA)
The world’s oldest riding academy will embark on a tour of England and Scotland, it has been announced.

Eight riders and up to 26 horses from the Spanish Riding School will perform synchronised routines and perform to classical Viennese music.

Queen Elizabeth II was said to be fond of the academy’s white Lipizzaner horses and once made a trip to the riding school’s stud farm in Piber, Styria, where all the stallions have been bred since 1920.

The Spanish Riding School in Vienna, Austria (John Stillwell/PA)

The Princess Royal has visited the Spanish Riding School several times, and Queen Camilla watched a performance from the academy during a European tour in 2017.

The upcoming tour will take place in October 2024 and include dates in London and Aberdeen, marking the school’s first time performing in Scotland.

The performances, which include choreographies of All The Steps And Movements Of The High School, On The Long Rein and School Quadrille, will be hosted by radio and TV presenter Nicki Chapman.

Chapman, 57, said: “As a long-standing admirer of the fascinating world of horse dressage, it is an honour to present and bring the magic of the world-famous Lipizzaner horses and their talented riders to the UK public for the first time in eight years!

“I am thrilled to celebrate this incredible facet of European heritage and I can’t wait for audiences to join me in awe at the artistry and passion that define these extraordinary performances.”

Alfred Hudler, general manager of the Spanish Riding School, said: “We are excited to tour the UK and are already looking forward to October.

“Our team is ready to show their world-class skills and to fascinate the UK audience beyond belief.

“A tour is always very special for our riders and horses, and travelling to countries with rich equestrian history and tradition is an exceptional pleasure.”

The dates in England will take place across three days from October 18 to 20 at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

There will be performances in Scotland on October 25, 26 and 27, taking place at P&J Live.

The riding school, which is based in Vienna, Austria, has been maintaining and practising classical horsemanship in its Renaissance tradition of the High School for more than 450 years.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on May 24 and can be purchased at Live Nation.