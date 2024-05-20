Demi Moore says she has a ‘greater acceptance’ of herself after horror film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Demi Moore says she has a ‘greater acceptance’ of herself after horror film

By Press Association
Demi Moore and her dog Pilaf at the photocall for The Substance during the Cannes Film Festival in France (Doug Peters/PA)
Demi Moore said she has a “greater acceptance” of herself after starring in a new horror film.

The Substance, directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, focuses on a Hollywood star, played by Moore, who considers a new treatment to look younger.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Dennis Quaid (left) and Demi Moore (Doug Peters/PA)

As the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in France, Moore told a press conference: “I look for things that push me out of my comfort zone; the opportunity to make me a better person and actor.

“This touched on so many themes that we all face, we all seek validation and belonging. By doing (The Substance) it takes us to extremes and allows us to step into it in a unique way.

“Through the process of the film, I think I came out with greater acceptance of myself than I am.”

The Ghost and Indecent Proposal star also said that she does not think she “shares that perspective of being cancelled” as a Hollywood actress aged 61 and does not see herself as a “victim”.

“This was about the male perspective of the idealised woman that we have bought into as men,” she added.

“Here this newer, younger, better version gets an opportunity and she still repeats the same patterns, she’s still seeking this external validation and in the end comes face to face with just fighting herself.”

Moore said the film, which explores themes of misogyny, is not “anti-men” but “anti-jerk”.

The MET Gala 2024 – New York
Demi Moore (Matt Crossick/PA)

While speaking about the nudity on screen, she said it was a “very vulnerable experience” and she felt “very safe” with her co-star Margaret Qualley.

“It allowed us levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were with us laying on the tile floor but ultimately I think it’s just about directing your communication and your mutual trust,” Moore added.

She arrived for her photocall alongside her Chihuahua dog, Pilaf, who she has previously brought along to events.

Dennis Quaid also said he “dedicated” his role to Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta, who had been due to play radio executive Harvey, before dying aged 67 in 2022.

“He’s such an incredible actor,” Quaid said.