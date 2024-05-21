Calendar Girls’ Celia Imrie reunites with Helen Mirren for Thursday Murder Club

Calendar Girls actress Celia Imrie has joined the cast of the crime comedy The Thursday Murder Club.

Based on the book by Pointless creator Richard Osman, the adaptation will see Imrie play former nurse Joyce Meadowcroft, who solves crimes along with other retirement residents in a sleepy English village.

Already announced is Dame Helen Mirren as Elizabeth Best, an ex-spy, Sir Ben Kingsley as ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif and Irish actor and James Bond film series star Pierce Brosnan as former union activist Ron Ritchie.

The original Calendar Girls (dressed in black trouser suits), and the actresses that play them in the film, from left to right; Christine Clancy, Penelope Wilton, Ros Fawcett, Angela Baker, Geraldine James, Julie Walters, Lynda Logan, Helen Mirren, Tricia Stewart, Celia Imrie and Beryl Bamforth (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Helen was also part of the ensemble cast for Calendar Girls, about a group of ordinary women who raise money for charity through a nude calendar.

Osman wrote on social media site X: “So happy to announce that our Thursday Murder Club line-up is complete.

“Alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Sir Ben Kingsley, we now have our Joyce. The one and only Celia Imrie! So thrilled!”

Brosnan previously appeared in 2018 musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, where he returned as architect Sam Carmichael and Imrie played a university vice-chancellor.

Richard Osman (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Imrie sang the Abba track When I Kissed The Teacher alongside Lily James for the movie.

The actress, 71, won an Olivier Award in 2006 for her supporting role in Acorn Antiques: The Musical!, and is also known for her television work with the late comedian Victoria Wood, including the sitcom Dinnerladies.

She has also been in the comedy film series The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The Thursday Murder Club filming is set to take place from the end of June through to September in England, according to Osman speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast.

Home Alone and Harry Potter film series director Chris Columbus will be directing and Osman has said he is “working on the script at the moment”.