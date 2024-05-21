Timothee Chalamet latest star to join Hollywood line-up at Madame Tussauds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Timothee Chalamet latest star to join Hollywood line-up at Madame Tussauds

By Press Association
Madame Tussauds London studio artists apply the finishing touches to first figure of Timothee Chalamet (Madame Tussauds/PA)
Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet is the latest famous face to be immortalised in wax at tourist attraction Madame Tussauds in London.

The Wonka star’s waxwork makes its debut dressed in head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, donated by the fashion house, complete with boots provided by Chalamet himself.

The actor was pictured wearing the outfit to the London premiere of his movie Dune in 2021.

The attraction’s first figure of the 28-year-old actor will go on display from May 24, following the box office triumph of sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two earlier this year.

Chalamet rose to fame in 2017 for his roles in Lady Bird, and Call Me By Your Name.

More recently he has appeared in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, Bones And All and as the titular character in the musical origin story of Roald Dahl’s famous chocolatier Willie Wonka, in Wonka last year.

It took nine months to create the figure, which included painstakingly installing each individual hair of the star’s famous curls.

Jo Kinsey, studio manager at Madame Tussauds London, described Chalamet as “stylish, talented, and unafraid to show emotion off-screen”, adding: “Chalamet challenges what it means to be a Hollywood leading man in 2024.

It took nine months to create the figure (Madame Tussauds/PA)

“His ability to portray a variety of characters that are inclusive, intimate and vulnerable, while also breaking expected societal norms himself as a male Hollywood star in the public eye, is why he is a constant topic of conversation, and why his fans love him.

“We are honoured to immortalise him in London and to be the first to sculpt and style those famous cheekbones.”

Chalamet joins Hollywood stars at the attraction including Dune co-star Zendaya and Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.