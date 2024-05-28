Home Alone star reveals he left Trump with huge bar bill after Home Alone shoot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Alone star reveals he left Trump with huge bar bill after Home Alone shoot

By Press Association
Home Alone actor Daniel Stern has said he and members of the crew racked up a 7,000 dollar bar bill for Donald Trump after filming a cameo with the former US president (LM Otero/AP)
Home Alone actor Daniel Stern has said he and members of the crew racked up a 7,000 dollar (£5,480) bar bill for Donald Trump after filming a cameo with the former US president.

Stern is best known for his role as hapless criminal Marv in Home Alone and sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

The second film was shot at the Plaza Hotel in New York, which was owned by Trump at the time, and the mogul has a brief cameo in one scene.

Discussing his night with The Apprentice star, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I had met him that day on the shoot and that night, me and the stunt guys and some crew guys were at the hotel bar and Mr Trump walked through.

“He pointed and was very appreciative and said ‘drinks are on me’ and so we bought drinks for the entire bar, for the entire night. We hit him pretty good on the bill.

“Liam, my stunt guy, we figured it was about 7,000 bucks which is a drop in the bucket to the man and he felt good about it, we felt good about it so that was a win win.”

Stern has since appeared in shows such as Manhattan and For All Mankind but is still best known for his role as one half of the Wet Bandits, alongside Joe Pesci, in the classic Christmas comedies.

Despite the fact the films are festive staples, Stern, who has written an autobiography called Home And Alone, said he has only ever seen the film once.

He said: “It was funny because when I wrote the book, and I was writing about the tarantula scene, I wrote out how I remembered it, what happened and what was funny and then my daughter read the book for me and said ‘that’s not what happens in the movie’ and I went ‘oh’ and I had to go back and watch the scene again to see how it actually went.

“Since the movie came out, I go through my life with people saying ‘we love you, we watch you, you’re a big part of my holiday’ and it’s so overwhelming sometimes. I don’t know why it’s happened but it’s a blessing of a lifetime.”

Recalling working with star Macaulay Culkin, who played central character Kevin McCallister, Stern said he was more like an adult than a child.

He said: “He was a professional actor. That’s what you give up a lot of times when you’re working as a kid and living in New York.

“I love him, I loved him then – he was the same age as one of my kids and I was very protective of him. We all went to the park to play… but he was under the microscope. A kid actor is a dangerous situation.”