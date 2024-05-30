He has the power: Nicholas Galitzine to star as He-Man in Masters Of The Universe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

He has the power: Nicholas Galitzine to star as He-Man in Masters Of The Universe

By Press Association
Nicholas Galitzine (Ian West/PA)
Nicholas Galitzine (Ian West/PA)

British actor Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as He-Man in a live action Masters Of The Universe film.

The star, 29, has found fame in romantic films such as Red, White And Royal Blue and The Idea Of You and period drama Mary And George, with Julianne Moore.

It is likely the brunet will undergo a significant physical transformation to play the blonde barbarian who inspired the Mattel toy.

The film will be directed by Bumblebee filmmaker Travis Knight but plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios said: “We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man.

“Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.”

Galitzine has become hot property in Hollywood in recent months following the juggernaut success of The Idea Of You, in which he played a boy band member who falls in love with an older woman, played by Anne Hathaway.

The film had nearly 50 million worldwide viewers in its first two weeks on streaming service Prime Video, Amazon previously revealed.

Mattel’s Masters Of The Universe were first introduced to the world in 1982 through a line of popular action figures.

The animated series He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe premiered in 1983.

Toy company Mattel, which makes Barbie, currently has 15 live action films in active development following the juggernaut success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film.

They include films about Hot Wheel, Bob The Builder and Polly Pocket.