Home Entertainment

Lady Gaga addresses pregnancy rumours as she encourages voter registration

By Press Association
Lady Gaga has denied rumours that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Michael Polansky (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga has denied rumours that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Michael Polansky (Ian West/PA)

Lady Gaga has denied rumours she is pregnant, as she encouraged fans to register to vote.

Speculation have been swirling online that the US singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Michael Polansky.

However, the star, real name Stefani Germanotta, batted them down in a video on TikTok, in which she also made a reference to Taylor Swift song Down Bad.

Posting a video of a close-up of her face showing off her bleached eyebrows, she wrote: “Not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym register to vote at www.headcount.org.”

In the caption, she added: “Register to vote or check if you’re registered EASILY at www.headcount.org.”

In the clip she can be seen lipsyncing to an audio clip, saying: “I don’t have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”

In a similar clip on X and her Instagram story, she shared a video of herself winking at the camera and wrote: “Not pregnant… REGISTER TO VOTE or check if you’ve already registered EASILY at

http://headcount.org.&rdquo

;

Rumours that Gaga was pregnant started after photos emerged of her celebrating her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding in Maine.