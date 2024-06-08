Ryan Reynolds reignites faux Hugh Jackman feud with Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

Ryan Reynolds has stoked the flames of his faux feud with Hugh Jackman as a new trailer for their Deadpool & Wolverine collaboration film is released.

The short teaser clip revealed more of the upcoming action and quips between Reynolds’ antihero Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s almost indestructible Wolverine who are brought together in the upcoming film, coming to cinemas in July.

To mark national “best friends day”, Reynolds shared the trailer to his Instagram and jokingly wrote: “I hope everyone gets to work with their best friend at least once in their lifetime. I know I can’t wait to finally do it.”

The Hollywood stars have famously been locked in a faux feud, which is said to have originated from their time working together on 2009’s superhero film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Jackman also shared the same video to his Instagram, adding: “I scratch his back. He stabs mine. #bestfriendsday #DeadpoolAndWolverine”

The new trailer features a remixed version of Wiz Khalifa’s track Black And Yellow with the chorus line changed to “red and yellow”.

As dramatic action-packed scenes play, Deadpool’s voiceover says: “I’ve always wanted to ride with you Log – Deadpool and Wolverine”.

It also features a meta moment when Deadpool tells Wolverine “Paul Rudd finally aged”, in reference to their fellow Marvel actor maintaining his youthful complexion.

Deadpool can also be heard saying: “Us a team? The answer is yes, shake on it” before Wolverine extracts his claws, cutting Deadpool in the process.

The clip ends with the two leaping into what appears to be a vortex.

Hugh Jackman (Matt Crossick/PA)

The new crossover film will also feature The Crown actor Emma Corrin, while Morena Baccarin will reprise her character Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al and Karan Soni as Dopinder.

The cast will also star Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen.

Jackman has played Wolverine since the 2000 film X-Men through to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, where he has a brief uncredited scene, and in three spin-off films including Logan.

There was also a glimpse of Wolverine in 2018’s Deadpool 2 but he will be a much larger character in the sequel, which is being directed by Stranger Things director and producer Shawn Levy.

Reynolds had also appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine as a swordfighter named Wade who is disfigured like Deadpool in the movies of the same name, but has a different backstory.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to land in cinemas on July 25.