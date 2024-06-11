Sienna Miller says frenzy from dating Jude Law became ‘insidious and difficult’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Sienna Miller says frenzy from dating Jude Law became ‘insidious and difficult’

By Press Association
Sienna Miller stars on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s July/August issue (Doug Peters/PA)
Sienna Miller has said the media frenzy while she was dating Jude Law became “insidious and difficult”.

The 42-year-old American-born actress, who grew up in England, became engaged to the British actor in 2004 after they met on the set of the film Alfie but the couple split in 2006 after Law had an affair.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK for its July/August issue, the movie star reflected on the media attention at the time and said: “That happened very quickly.

“The other side of it. I was so happy in my life, but it was weird, surreal.

World Premiere of Alfie
Mick Jagger with Jude Law and Sienna Miller for the premiere of Alfie at the Empire Leicester Square in central London (Ian West/PA)

“At first it was like a game. And then, very quickly, it became insidious and difficult.”

Speaking about her current partner Oli Green and their age gap – he is 15 years her junior – she said: “I didn’t expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love.

“I wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend.’ It was more, ‘F***! Why are you young? That’s so annoying.’”

She added: “There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women.

“It’s specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation.

“They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men.”

The couple recently welcomed their first child together and Miller said it has been a “healing experience”.

Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller stars on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s July/August issue (Harper’s Bazaar UK/PA)

“I’m in heaven. It’s been a cathartic, healing experience, which sounds woo-woo, but it’s grounded in a way that reflects the life that I want to be living”, she said.

Speaking about the wisdom she has received, she added: “I feel much more balanced and settled and wise.

“I think I’ve got some wisdom from all of the things I’ve been through.

“The more interesting and complicated your life is, the better you’ll end up being.”

The actress, who stars in the new film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, also has a daughter called Marlowe, born in 2012, with The Sandman star Tom Sturridge.

Miller is the cover star of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s July/August issue which is on sale from June 13.