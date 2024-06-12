England football star unveils Skims campaign ahead of 2024 Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

England football star unveils Skims campaign ahead of 2024 Euros

By Press Association
England football star unveils Skims campaign ahead of Euros (John Walton/PA)
Jude Bellingham is the new face of Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims.

The British footballer stripped down to a pair of boxer briefs in a campaign for the shapewear company, days before England are set to kick off the Uefa Euro 2024 summer tournament against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

“Everybody’s wearing Skims,” Bellingham said, as he performed tricks with a football.

The footballer joins a growing list of famous faces who have modelled for reality star Kardashian’s brand, including sporting stars Neymar Jr and Patrick Mahomes, and musicians Usher, Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter.

The campaign tagline reads: “The best in football meets the best of underwear.”

It comes after Bellingham joined the England squad in Germany on Sunday, having been given time off following Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph at Wembley the previous weekend.

The midfielder, who starred in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund before joining Real Madrid last summer, also won LaLiga with Real Madrid this year and was named the competition’s best player.