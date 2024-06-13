Jude Law reveals he turned down playing Superman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Jude Law reveals he turned down playing Superman

By Press Association
British actor Jude Law has revealed he turned down the role of Superman as it felt like ‘a step too far’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
British actor Jude Law has revealed he turned down the role of Superman as it “felt like a step too far”.

The Talented Mr Ripley star, 51, said he “resisted” playing the superhero, even though he has played fantasy characters like Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel (2019) and Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films.

Asked about the film that never happened, he told The Playlist Podcast Network: “So this is true.

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander attending the photocall for the film Firebrand, during the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

“There was a process of flirtation going on and I always resisted, because it just felt like – and I know you can say, ‘Well, but you played Yon-Rogg and Dumbledore!’, it just felt like a step too far.

“It was when Brett Ratner was going to direct, I think.

“And they didn’t have a script, if I remember rightly,” Law continued.

“Did they have a script? I don’t remember reading one. It is a long time ago. They brought me the suit.”

He added: “It wasn’t (Christopher) Reeve’s suit. It was an iteration. It was more metallic.

“Anyway, I tried it on and I looked in the mirror and part of me initially was like, ‘Wow, this would be (amazing),’ and then I just thought, ‘No, you can’t – you can’t do this. You can’t.’

Jude Law is known for films including Alfie and The Holiday (Ian West/PA)

“I didn’t sell it myself to myself. And I stepped away and the film never happened anyway. So maybe it probably wouldn’t have done (anything).”

Actors who have taken on the role of Superman include the late Reeve, who appeared in the 1970s and 1980s films, and Henry Cavill, who made his debut as the superhero in 2013’s Man Of Steel.

Bafta award-winner Law appeared on the podcast alongside Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander, whom he stars opposite in Firebrand, a drama about the sixth wife of Henry VIII, Catherine Parr.