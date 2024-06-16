Giovanni Pernice denies claims of ‘threatening behaviour’ amid Strictly absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Giovanni Pernice denies claims of ‘threatening behaviour’ amid Strictly absence

By Press Association
Italian professional dancer Giovanni Pernice will not be part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up amid allegations about his teaching methods (Ian West/PA)
Italian professional dancer Giovanni Pernice will not be part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up amid allegations about his teaching methods (Ian West/PA)

Giovanni Pernice has branded allegations about his teaching methods “simply false” after it emerged he will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

The Italian dancer has been part of the BBC One celebrity dancing show since 2015 when he reached the grand final with Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote.

But the BBC did not announce the 33-year-old in its line-up of professional dancers for the forthcoming series following reports that he would not compete.

Taking to Instagram early on Sunday morning, the dancer said he is “co-operating fully” with an ongoing BBC investigation and is looking forward to “clearing my name and establishing the truth”.

The star wrote: “To my fans and followers,

“Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media.

“As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false.

“I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.

“As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

“I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – your messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name.

“With love, Giovanni.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
The BBC did not announce Giovanni Pernice as part of its line-up of professional dancers for 2024 following reports that he would not compete (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Pernice is currently on tour with fellow professional dancer Anton Du Beke, with whom he has also hosted a travel show.

In 2021, Pernice lifted the Strictly glitterball trophy alongside EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was the first deaf contestant.

The Sun, which was the first to report suggestions that an investigation was under way, had claimed Pernice had quit the show.

A legal firm acting on behalf of the complainants said the broadcaster is “evidence-gathering”, but the BBC has not confirmed whether any probe has begun.

Pernice had previously denied the allegations in a statement in May.