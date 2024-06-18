Sir Ian McKellen’s West End play cancelled until Thursday after fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Sir Ian McKellen’s West End play cancelled until Thursday after fall

By Press Association
Sir Ian McKellen is ‘recovering well’ but his West End show will be cancelled on Wednesday after he fell from the stage earlier this week (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Ian McKellen is ‘recovering well’ but his West End show will be cancelled on Wednesday after he fell from the stage earlier this week (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Ian McKellen is “recovering well” but his West End show will be cancelled on Wednesday after he fell from the stage earlier this week, the production has said.

The veteran stage and screen actor, 85, was portraying John Falstaff in a production of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre on Monday when he lost his footing in a fight scene and fell from the stage.

After the accident, he was taken to hospital to receive treatment and the remainder of Monday and Tuesday’s performances were cancelled to allow him to rest.

Sir Ian had been expected to return for Wednesday’s matinee performance, but the show has now been cancelled until Thursday.

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the show said they “look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready”.

“The performance on Wednesday 19 June will be cancelled following Ian McKellen’s fall during the performance of Player Kings on Monday (17 June)”, the statement said.

“Bookers for the affected performance will be contacted by their point of purchase directly. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the Noel Coward Theatre on Thursday 20 June.

“We are delighted that Ian is recovering well, and look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready. We will keep audiences updates regarding remaining performances this week.”

A spokesperson for the London theatre said in a statement on Monday night that Sir Ian was in “good spirits” and is expected to “make a speedy and full recovery” after receiving a scan at the hospital.

A general view of the Noel Coward theatre in London
Sir Ian McKellen fell from the stage during a performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward theatre in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

They also thanked doctors Rachel and Lee who were “on hand in the audience” and to the venue staff “for their support”.

A BBC journalist, who saw the play, said the veteran stage and screen actor was in a scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy when he fell off the front of the stage.

The actor was heard to cry out in pain as staff rushed to help.

Audience member Paul Critchley told the PA news agency it was a “shock” to witness the fall.

The Methodist minister from Downham Market, Norfolk recalled how Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene before falling off the stage directly in front of the audience.

Player Kings, a production of Henry IV, parts one and two, adapted and directed by Robert Icke, is due to end its run at the Noel Coward Theatre on Saturday.

Sir Ian McKellen appearing on the Graham Norton Show
Sir Ian McKellen appearing on the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The play will then move to the Bristol Hippodrome in July before being staged in Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

Sir Ian’s career has spanned more than six decades and seen the actor perform at theatres around the country.

On screen he is best known for playing Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in Peter Jackson’s fantasy trilogy, based on the books from JRR Tolkien.

On the stage he has played a number of Shakespearean characters including Richard II, Macbeth, Coriolanus, and King Lear.

His many acting credits have led to a number of accolades over the years including several Olivier Awards.