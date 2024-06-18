Push to boost diversity in music as just 6% of workforce identify as gay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Push to boost diversity in music as just 6% of workforce identify as gay

By Press Association
Ammo Talwar, UK Music’s diversity taskforce chairman, has urged the Government to boost diversity in music (UK Music/PA)
Ammo Talwar, UK Music's diversity taskforce chairman, has urged the Government to boost diversity in music (UK Music/PA)

The Government is being urged to be “fast and fearless” in order to “tear down the remaining barriers” and boost inclusion in the music industry after it was found just 6% of workers are gay.

UK Music’s 2024 Workforce Diversity Survey found heterosexual employees made up more than three quarters of the music business’s workforce, with just under 5% of staff identifying as bisexual and 3% saying they are queer.

Transgender employees make up less than 2% of the industry’s workers.

The survey also found there are fewer women in senior roles than in mid and entry level jobs, while less than 40% of employees in the industry aged between 55 and 64 are women.

But the report did note that “positive progress” had seen female senior representation rise from 40.4% in 2020 to the current level of 48.3% in 2024.

The report also said black, Asian and ethnically diverse representation has increased significantly, particularly in the 16 to 24 age group which jumped from 21% in 2021 to 40.6% in 2024.

It said the increase came as a result of a number of initiatives across the music industry to improve access for ethnically diverse young people.

Responding to the results of the survey, UK Music diversity taskforce chairman, Ammo Talwar MBE, said there was still work to be done.

He said: “We have seen steady progress on increasing diversity across the music industry since we launched this survey in 2016, with further significant improvements year on year.

UK Music's diversity taskforce huddled together in a group picture
UK Music’s diversity taskforce as a survey by the organisation found just 6% of music industry employees identify as gay (UK Music/PA)

“That’s down to some of the brilliant initiatives in the sector that are driving change and those organisations that have led the way with integrity and transparency.

“However, there is still loads more to do – and we need the next government to be fast and fearless when it comes to working with us to tear down the remaining barriers.

“The socio-economic data is especially concerning, with figures for those working in the music industry whose parents came from a professional background above the national average. We need to do more to ensure that we’re getting talent from every walk of life.”