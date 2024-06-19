Ex-Brookside star Sue Johnston’s delight as she receives freedom of Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Ex-Brookside star Sue Johnston’s delight as she receives freedom of Liverpool

By Press Association
Actress Sue Johnston has been awarded the freedom of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Actress Sue Johnston has been awarded the freedom of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Actress Sue Johnston has been congratulated on receiving the freedom of Liverpool by Sir Paul McCartney and Jurgen Klopp.

The Royle Family and Brookside star was joined by on-screen husband Ricky Tomlinson for a ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall on Tuesday evening.

Among those paying tribute to her in video messages played on the evening was Sir Paul, who was celebrating his 82nd birthday that day.

The Beatle, who received the Freedom of Liverpool in 1984, said: “It allowed me to take a flock of sheep through the city centre, so if you need a couple of sheep to borrow just to take them through the streets, I’m your man.

“Congratulations, darling, you’re a lovely girl.”

Johnston, who grew up in Prescot, Merseyside, put her head in her hands as former Liverpool manager Klopp appeared on screen with a message of congratulations.

She and Klopp, who received the freedom of Liverpool at a ceremony in 2022, were both nominated for the honour two years ago.

Johnston said: “When they announced it on the same day as Jurgen that was breathtaking to me, that I was in the same sentence as Jurgen Klopp.

“It was very emotional for me. I cried because I wanted to tell my dad, who loved Liverpool so much. I was so sad I couldn’t tell him, and I know how proud he would have been.

“I love Scousers. The wit, the heart, they’re cheeky. Just everything. They mean just so much to me. And to be granted the freedom of Liverpool means so much more than anything that I’ve been awarded really.

“It’s humbling and to be in such great company. Especially with Jurgen.”

Also joining her for the ceremony were Liverpool FC legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, film producer Colin McKeown, comedians Jonny Vegas and Joe Wilkinson, Shameless star David Threlfall, Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall and metro mayors Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham.

The 80-year-old actress first made a television appearance in Coronation Street in 1982, before becoming known as Sheila Grant in Liverpool-based soap Brookside.

She received a BAFTA in 2000 for her performance as Barbara in The Royle Family and was made an OBE in 2009.