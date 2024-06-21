Audience member describes how Sir Ian McKellen ‘flew head first’ into her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Audience member describes how Sir Ian McKellen ‘flew head first’ into her

By Press Association
Actor Sir Ian McKellen (Yui Mok/PA)
Actor Sir Ian McKellen (Yui Mok/PA)

An audience member has described the moment Sir Ian McKellen “flew head first” into her after a fall from a West End stage on Monday.

The veteran stage and screen actor, 85, was portraying John Falstaff in a production of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre when he lost his footing in a fight scene and fell from the stage.

A member of the audience sat on the front row called Johanna, told the BBC of the moment Sir Ian fell on her.

The 30-year-old, from Leatherhead, Surrey, told the BBC: “Getting crushed by Gandalf the Grey, that’s something you don’t expect.”

She said the actor seemed to “trip on this bit of prop” that was on the stage, before falling on her with his head hitting her knee “quite hard”.

She said: “As he tripped on that he built up momentum and flew head first into me in the audience.”

Johanna described Sir Ian screaming for help and staff rushing to help him.

Johanna said staff at the theatre “seemed unsure” of the health and safety protocol and did not direct any of the paramedics to assess her.

She said she was taken to hospital with soft tissue injuries after the incident.

It was announced on Thursday that Sir Ian would not be performing again in London while he has physiotherapy and recuperates.

A general view of the Noel Coward theatre in London.
A general view of the Noel Coward theatre in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The final London dates of Player Kings will see Sir Ian’s understudy, David Semark, take on the role of Falstaff.

A spokesperson for the Noel Coward Theatre told the BBC: “As the theatre hosting the production, we are very sorry that this rare accident occurred during a performance of Player Kings.

“We maintain the highest standards of safety and are conducting a thorough investigation with the producers.

“We have been in regular contact with those involved to offer support and assistance from the moment it happened and will continue to do so.

“We wish Johanna and Sir Ian full and speedy recoveries.”