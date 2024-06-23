Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd announces engagement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd announces engagement

By Press Association
Jack P Shepherd has announced his engagement (Ian West/PA)
Jack P Shepherd has announced his engagement (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd has announced his engagement to long-term partner Hanni Treweek.

The 36-year-old, who has played David Platt on the ITV soap since 2000, posted a selection of photos to his Instagram which showed off his fiancee’s engagement ring.

The caption of the post, co-authored with Ms Treweek, read: “05.06.24 I said YES to forever!!!”

Former Coronation Street actress and Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan congratulated the happy couple in the comments.

Keegan, 37, who is married to reality TV star Mark Wright, played Tina McIntyre up until 2014 on the show and was a former on-screen love interest of Shepherd’s character David.

Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby in the soap, and Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick also offered their congratulations.

Actress Georgia Taylor, known for playing Toyah Battersby in the show, added: “You guys!!! Oh this is the most gorgeous news! Huge congratulations.”

Shepherd, who won best soap actor at the 2020 TV Choice Awards, was previously engaged to Lauren Shippey.

He revealed in a social media post in 2018 that he had started losing his hair after breaking up with his girlfriend of 15 years.

In 2019 he shared pictures of the progress he had made since having a hair transplant.