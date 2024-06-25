Jennifer Lopez debuts trench coat style at Paris show as Ben Affleck stays in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Lopez debuts trench coat style at Paris show as Ben Affleck stays in US

By Press Association
Jennifer Lopez at the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez at the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez opted for a trench coat-style dress as she attended a Paris Fashion Week show without her husband Ben Affleck.

There have been rumours about the couple’s marital situation and speculation that they could be considering divorce.

She sat in the front row of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection show, as Affleck was reportedly staying at their Beverly Hills home in California.

Jennifer Lopez and two other women sit with their hands on their knees
Jisoo, Delphine Arnault and Jennifer Lopez in the front row (Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Lopez sat with managing director of Christian Dior Delphine Arnault, and South Korean actress and Blackpink singer Jisoo, at the Museum Rodin.

Her camel-coloured asymmetrical outfit was completed with long black gloves, matching bag and platform heels.

Her hair was turned into tight curls with understated small earrings and she smiled to the press and crowds as she went into the show.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a brown dress and black sunglasses smiles to people in Paris
Jennifer Lopez smiles to crowds in Paris (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Lopez also posted on Instagram about her trip, saying in French “Petit voyage a Paris”, which translates as small trip to Paris, and shared images of the Dior dress with matching coat and dark sunglasses, and another outfit with the gloves and white shirt, grey skirt and a black netted fascinator.

Earlier this month, the singer and actress cancelled her summer concert tour saying she was “completely heartsick and devastated” at the decision.

Promoter Live Nation said she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged before a high-profile split in 2004, got married in July 2022.

Their relationship was the subject of the 2024 film The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which featured Lopez and Affleck and the story of their romance after their reunion in 2021, as well as her music.

The musical movie was accompanied by the album This Is Me… Now.