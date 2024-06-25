Diaries of actor who inspired Withnail and I could fetch £18,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Diaries of actor who inspired Withnail and I could fetch £18,000 at auction

By Press Association
The diaries of Vivian MacKerrell, who inspired Withnail and I, will go on sale along with a number of pictures of him (Sotheby’s/PA)
Diaries of the actor who inspired the classic film Withnail and I are expected to fetch up to £18,000 when they go to auction.

Vivian MacKerrell was a major inspiration for the character of Withnail, and now fans will be able to bid on his musings at Sotheby’s in London, where they are predicted to make between £12,000 and £18,000.

The 1987 film stars Richard E Grant and Paul McGann as two struggling actors, Withnail and Marwood, who retreat to a country house in an attempt to escape their hedonistic lifestyles in 1960s London, but the pair’s holiday turns disastrous as they get into scrapes with locals and continue to drink heavily.

Two pages from MacKerrell's diary
MacKerrell’s diary details a number of real-life incidents which made it into the film (Sotheby’s/PA)

MacKerrell’s notes give a first-hand account of real-life versions of scenes from the film, such as him drinking a can of lighter fluid and visiting wolves in Regent’s Park.

The actor, who died in 1995, had shared a house in Camden Town with the film’s writer and director Bruce Robinson, who the film’s Marwood character was based on, where they lived in similar squalor to the film’s main characters.

The two diaries going to auction cover the years 1974 and 1975, and even mention that Robinson was writing Withnail and I.

One excerpt reads: “Up at about 9.30 to go down to sign on with B(ruce). The labour (exchange) seemed fuller than usual – they’ve cutdown on staff – the buggers.

“After a pint, I read and corrected more of Withnail and I, his book and when he came back we opened the bottle of Pouilly-Fuisse that L had put out in the windowbox to chill.”

They have never been seen outside of MacKerrell’s friends and family, and give fresh insight into the inspiration behind the film, as the actor speaks about his mouse-ridden flat, his 30th birthday and feelings about seeing friends move on with their lives.

Despite the film ending when the character based on Robinson moves out, the diaries continue after his departure and show that MacKerrell continued living in the same squalid home, but with new housemates, continuing his heavy drinking and drug-taking.

The diaries also record MacKerrell’s dreams, a list of songs, miscellaneous notes, creative writing in prose and draft letters.

A set of photographs of MacKerrell, including unseen negatives from a Vogue photoshoot, will also be included with the two diaries.

Sotheby’s books and manuscripts specialist, Dr Gabriel Heaton, said: “Vivian MacKerrell’s diaries are a wonderful discovery.

“They preserve a witty, acrid, unapologetic and melancholy voice, and describe a squalid bohemian lifestyle that is instantly recognisable to lovers of Withnail and I.

“It is a great privilege to be afforded this insight into the inspiration and background to one of the greatest of modern British films – indeed into the moment that Bruce Robinson began to write his first version of Withnail and I, which is recorded in the diaries themselves.

“The diaries are also a touching tribute to MacKerrell’s friendship with Bruce Robinson, and the impact they had on each other’s lives.

“Almost 40 years on, Withnail and I remains entrenched in our consciousness – the recent stage adaptation shows the strong appeal it still retains – and these diaries allow us to better understand and celebrate one of the real-life characters who inspired it.”

Bidding begins on Wednesday, June 26, and ends on Thursday, July 11.