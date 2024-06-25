Chanel showcases first collections after creative director exit announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chanel showcases first collections after creative director exit announcement

By Press Association
A model wears a creation for the Chanel Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)
Chanel has showcased its first haute couture collection since announcing the departure of creative director Virginie Viard.

The luxury French fashion house’s autumn-winter 2024-25 show took place on Tuesday at the Palais Garnier in Paris, known to be a haven of creative freedom.

The show at the historic opera house celebrated disciplines of beauty and patience, as models took to the runway in delicate ruffles and rich embellishments, affirming the longevity of the “coquette aesthetic”.

A woman wears a Chanel outfit with ruffled trims and powder hues
Ruffled trims and powder hues pervaded the catwalk (AP/PA)

The collection indulged in tradition, harking back to its heyday with Fifties silhouettes in the form of petticoats and peplums, evocative of a Chanel icon, Marilyn Monroe.

A model walks down the catwalk wearing an outfit of top and skirt with an Elizabethan court feel
Petticoats, peplums and ruffs harked back to Elizabethan court (AP/PA)

Despite revelling in classic shapes and modest necklines, more avant-garde layering was incorporated with capacious capes, ruffs and draped overcoats appearing in both day and night looks, displaying the versatility of vailing.

The use of facades encouraged those in attendance to question what lies behind the curtain for future looks under new creative direction.

A woman wears a Chanel outfit consisting of a jewel encrusted corset and cape
Jewel encrusted corsets made waves on the runway (AP/PA)

Each look was adorned with a grandiose bow in the model’s hair embodying a child-like innocence.

Chanel’s use of embellishment, rich embroidery and voluminous ruffles imbued a sense of grand romance that leant into the unapologetically feminine core of the collection.

A model wearing a black and white skirt suit walks down the catwalk
Skirt suits frequented the catwalk evoking Jackie Kennedy’s quintessential style (AP/PA)

However, the collection did not stray far from its roots with drop waists and skirt suits evocative of Jackie K featuring heavily, embellished in decadent jewels and supple tweed.

Chanel also brought it back to reality, playing with hardwearing and clashing textures – from patent leathers over beaded mesh to tasselled patches against wool.

Model Angelina Kendall wears a white Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress with a drop hem waist and ruffled flowers
Model Angelina Kendall plays Chanel bride to close the show (AP/PA)

Model of the moment Angelina Kendall rounded off the show with a Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress, featuring a drop hem waist and ruffled flowers.

The ode to the late princess evoked a point in time where fashion protocol was being disrupted, which may hint at what can be expected from the new creative direction at Chanel.

The fashion house announced Viard would step down from her role after five years earlier this month.

She took over as creative director from Karl Lagerfeld after his death in 2019.