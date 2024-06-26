Radio DJ Nihal Arthanayake involved in ‘terrifying’ crash with lorry and car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Radio DJ Nihal Arthanayake involved in ‘terrifying’ crash with lorry and car

By Press Association
Nihal Arthanayake described the crash as ‘terrifying’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nihal Arthanayake described the crash as ‘terrifying’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

TV presenter and radio DJ Nihal Arthanayake said he has been involved in a “terrifying” crash on a motorway.

Arthanayake said his wife and son were in the back seats when his car collided with another car, which had been hit by a lorry, on the M60.

In his post on X, formerly Twitter, the BBC Radio 5 Live presenter said he “clung on to that steering wheel for dear life” in order to keep his car steady and avoid hitting the central reservation.

Arthanayake said he and his family “walked away” from the crash, and no one else was injured in the incident, which took place at about 7pm yesterday.

A picture in the post showed the rear left wing of the radio DJ’s car hanging off, with a large dint above the wheel arch.

Famous followers, including poet and podcast presenter, George the Poet, Labour MP Dawn Butler, and TV historian David Olusoga, were quick to wish Arthanayake well after the incident.

Last month it was announced he will will leave his daytime show on BBC Radio 5 Live and front a new Sunday evening interview show for the station, as well as an extended podcast.