New Harry Potter TV series ‘will more than live up to expectations’ – Rowling

JK Rowling has said that the new TV series of Harry Potter will exceed “expectations” as the writer and director are confirmed.

Based on the books by Rowling, the tale of wizards and magic was previously turned into a series of films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – the upcoming decade-long show is set to feature different stars.

Warner Bros, the production company behind the original films, has confirmed that Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who both worked on acclaimed drama Succession, will be executive producers of the “faithful adaptation”.

Francesca Gardiner will be the showrunner and writer on the Harry Potter series (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Reacting to the news, executive producer Rowling wrote on X: “I’m truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team.

“Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca’s pilot script and heard Mark’s vision, I’m certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations.”

Gardiner, also known for her work on BBC shows, the fantasy programme His Dark Materials and thriller Killing Eve, will be the showrunner and writer on the Harry Potter series.

Daniel Radcliffe, left to right, JK Rowling, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint (Ian West/PA)

Mylod, known for HBO’s Game Of Thrones and The Last Of Us, will direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO and Warner Bros streaming channel Max.

The cast of beloved characters including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, who had been played by Radcliffe, Grint and Watson, respectively, will be announced at a later date.

Warner Bros said: “Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

It is made in association with Bronte Film And TV and Warner Bros Television, and also executive produced by Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Bronte Film And TV, and Harry Potter And Fantastic Beasts film series producer David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Mark Mylod will direct multiple episodes of the new series for HBO and Warner Bros streaming channel Max (Ian West/PA)

A Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion special aired in 2022 on HBO Max, without Rowling in person, and just archive clips were shown of the author.

But Radcliffe, Grint and Watson appeared.

Rowling has attracted criticism for her views on gender identity, but has always strongly denied accusations of transphobia.

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint have spoken up over the years in their support of trans rights.