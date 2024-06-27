Lisa Kudrow admits rewatching Friends to keep memory of Matthew Perry alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Lisa Kudrow admits rewatching Friends to keep memory of Matthew Perry alive

By Press Association
Lisa Kudrow admits rewatching Friends to keep memory of Matthew Perry alive (Barry King/Alamy)
Lisa Kudrow admits rewatching Friends to keep memory of Matthew Perry alive (Barry King/Alamy)

Lisa Kudrow has begun to rewatch old episodes of Friends to remember her late co-star Matthew Perry.

For years after the hit sitcom, US actress Kudrow said she could not watch herself playing Phoebe Buffay, a role which shot her to global stardom opposite her castmates Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and Perry.

Last October, Perry was found unresponsive in the pool at his residence and was pronounced dead at the age of 54.

Friends
Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer in Friends (Landmark Media/Alamy)

His death was ruled an accident from the acute effects of ketamine, but the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it was working on an “open investigation” into the circumstances of his death.

On rewatching Friends, Kudrow told The Hollywood Reporter: “Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself.

“But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK.

“And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember (about him).”

Friends
Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow in a scene from Friends (Landmark Media/Alamy)

Perry played sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing in the sitcom, opposite Cox who played his on-screen wife Monica Geller and Schwimmer who played her brother Ross Geller, while Aniston played Schwimmer’s on-screen love interest Rachel Green and LeBlanc starred as promiscuous yet dim-witted Joey Tribbiani.

“You’re just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people,” Kudrow said.

“And especially someone like Matthew, whose goal was ‘How many laughs can I get in real life every day?’.

“So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces.”

When asked how she hoped the world will remember Perry, Kudrow added: “I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered. I think that’s happening (already).”

Her comments come after a foundation was set up in Perry’s name to help those struggling with addiction.

Friends
The cast of Friends in 1995 (Barry King/Alamy)

Perry was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and had set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

The late actor was honoured during the in memoriam segment at the Bafta TV Awards ceremony last month and at the Emmy Awards in January.

Kudrow will next be seen in the Apple TV+ series Time Bandits from Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris, adapted from Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy classic.

The original film starred Gilliam’s Monty Python co-stars John Cleese and Sir Michael Palin, as well as Sir Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall and Sir Ian Holm.