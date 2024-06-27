Reality stars urge Government to appoint allergy tsar to ‘prevent more deaths’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reality stars urge Government to appoint allergy tsar to ‘prevent more deaths’

By Press Association
(Ian West/PA)
British reality stars Jack Fowler and Megan McKenna have joined calls for the next UK government to appoint a leader to act as a champion for people with allergies.

Love Island contestant Fowler and The Only Way Is Essex star McKenna led signatures on an open letter by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, calling for an allergy tsar to be appointed in order to “prevent more unnecessary deaths”.

The letter urges the parties running in the General Election on July 4 to pledge “to give greater priority to allergy and commit to appointing the allergy tsar”, should they form the next government.

It comes a week after Fowler, who starred in 2018’s edition of Love Island, required five tanks of oxygen and an epi pen after suffering a severe allergic reaction on a flight to Dubai.

Fowler said he flagged his severe nut allergy twice and was reassured the meal did not contain nuts, before being served a creamy cashew nut chicken curry without his knowledge.

“We desperately need a national lead to stand up for people like me with allergies,” he said.

“I hope the next Government will listen to the millions of people with allergies, and take action to appoint an allergy tsar.”

McKenna, who suffers with an allergy to wheat, said “enough is enough” to her almost three million Instagram followers.

“No one should have to die from the food they eat,” she said, before calling for allergies to be “taken seriously”.

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation was set up by Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, after their 15-year-old daughter Natasha died following a severe allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger baguette sandwich containing sesame in July 2016.

“This is an opportunity for the next Government to lead and tackle this modern-day epidemic that affects thousands of people in every constituency,” the couple said.

“Now is the time to act to prevent more unnecessary deaths and ill health from allergy. How many more children can we afford to lose through largely preventable fatal allergic reactions?”

Following Natasha’s death, the law was changed to require all food outlets to provide a full ingredients list and allergy labelling on food pre-packaged for direct sale.