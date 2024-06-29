Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby gives birth to first child

Capital radio station presenter Sian Welby has given birth to her first child, a daughter.

The 37-year-old, who co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Jordan North and Chris Stark and also appears on This Morning, is in a relationship with Heart Breakfast producer Jake Beckett.

On Instagram, Welby posted images of her daughter Ruby, wearing a jumper bearing her name.

She also shared images of her and Beckett cradling their child at home.

Welby wrote: “Our little Ruby.”

Underneath the post, Stark wrote: “Welcome to the world little Ruby. Cannot wait to meet you.”

Welby had announced her pregnancy live on air in February, saying: “Being serious guys, I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you… I’m pregnant.”

The Nottinghamshire-born broadcaster also told Roman Kemp, who left the radio show earlier this year and was replaced by North, and Stark that she did not how she “managed to keep it from you for so long”.

Welby also said: “The stress I’ve gone through trying to pretend… to be drinking.”