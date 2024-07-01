World premiere of Sir Steve McQueen’s film Blitz to open London Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World premiere of Sir Steve McQueen’s film Blitz to open London Film Festival

By Press Association
Sir Steve McQueen’s Blitz will see its world premiere at the London Film Festival (Apple/PA)
Sir Steve McQueen’s Blitz will see its world premiere at the London Film Festival (Apple/PA)

The world premiere of Sir Steve McQueen’s new film Blitz is to open the 68th BFI London Film Festival.

Blitz will be shown almost a month before its release in cinemas on November 1, with the festival beginning on October 9.

The film follows the journey of George, played by Elliott Heffernan, a nine-year-old boy in Second World War London, whose mother Rita, played by Saoirse Ronan, sends him to safety in the English countryside.

Film still from Blitz
It will be the third time one of Sir Steve’s films has opened the festival (Apple/PA)

But George is determined to return home to Rita and his grandfather Gerald, played by Paul Weller, and attempts to get back to them.

It will be the third time a film by Sir Steve has opened the festival, with his film Widows opening in 2018, before Mangrove in 2020.

Sir Steve, who wrote, directed and produced the film, said: “Blitz is a movie about Londoners.

“It honours the spirit of what and how Londoners endured during the blitz, but also explores the true representation of people in London.

“While at its core is the story of a working-class family desperate to be reunited during times of war.

“I could not be more thrilled that the BFI London Film Festival have invited us to open this year’s festival, and to celebrate the World Premiere of Blitz in my hometown.”

Sir Steve is best known for his work directing 12 Years A Slave and the film anthology Small Axe.

Most recently he directed and produced the four and a half hour-long documentary, Occupied City, about the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam.

The film will also star the likes of Benjamin Clementine, Kathy Burke, Stephen Graham, Hayley Squires, and Erin Kellyman.

Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival director, said: “Blitz is a film of incredible scale.

“Steve McQueen infuses the film with nuance at every turn; the depth of character and texture of the city are all peerless and make this subject feel completely new.

“It’s an astounding production that will leave audiences in awe of the director, his cast, and creative collaborators.

“We are honoured to share this film with audiences in London and across the UK and can think of no better way to open the 2024 BFI London Film Festival.”

After its theatrical release on November 1, the film will then be streamed globally on Apple TV+ on November 22.

The London Film Festival will continue until October 20, and will see a wide variety of screening events take place across BFI venues in London and the rest of the UK.