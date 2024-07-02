‘I’ll be in pain for a month’: Spencer Matthews prepares for marathon challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ll be in pain for a month’: Spencer Matthews prepares for marathon challenge

By Press Association
Spencer Matthews is aiming to run 30 marathons in 30 days (Ian West/PA)
Spencer Matthews has said he will be “in pain for a month” as he prepares to undergo the challenge of 30 marathons in 30 days.

The star is hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons to ever have been run on sand, and in order to qualify for the record he will need to complete each marathon in six hours.

The 35-year-old will run 786 miles through the Jordanian desert, in 45 degree heat, to raise funds for Global’s Make Some Noise.

He will begin in Wadi Rum on the edge of the Arabian desert and finish near the Dead Sea.

Matthews shot to fame in the reality TV series Made In Chelsea and has also featured in Celebrity MasterChef and The Jump.

Speaking at a mission launch event in London, Matthews told the PA news agency he suffered a torn IT band during training sessions, but said it had “repaired quite quickly”.

He said: “If it’s pain you’re after, I’m going to be in pain for nearly a month so please give generously and make a difference.”

During the event, Matthews met some of the beneficiaries of the funds he will be raising, including representatives from Childhood Tumour Trust, Suicide&Co, and education charities ATF and Playskill.

Matthews said: “I’ve spent so much time focusing on training and the event itself that today feels quite special.

“It’s lovely to meet people who are being directly affected by the fundraise, it’s nice to have that in the desert when things get tough.

“Just hearing people’s incredible stories, just makes the whole thing feel more real.

“It does put a bit more pressure on me to succeed I have to say, I think this fundraiser is going to be made in those final days when things get really rough.

“I’m going to give it my all, I hope to be successful, and I hope to make as big a difference as possible for these people that really deserve it.”

He also underwent a training marathon at the event, running from Global’s Leicester Square office to its headquarters in Watford, where he described the Make Some Noise charity as an “incredible outfit”.

Matthews added: “Spending time this morning with children who have tumours growing on their nerves was just difficult to see.

“As a father with kids I simply can’t understand the pain it must cause those families to never quite know that your child is safe, it would just be horrendous.

“I want to raise money, like I’ve never raised money before.”

The TV star will be supported by a doctor, physio and coach, which he says will allow him to focus on the running safe in the knowledge “they’ll pick me up if something goes wrong”.

He added: “I’ve done some ultras before, five or six day stuff, I’ve always loved the experience of pushing yourself to the limit, this will be a world first if we are successful.

“I guess I wanted to do something that would draw more attention to Make Some Noise and these incredible causes.

“It feels really special and I want it to succeed.”

Matthews will set off on the run on Monday, July 29, and will aim to finish the mammoth challenge on Tuesday, August 27.