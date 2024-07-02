Dave Grohl and Sir Cliff Richard among stars at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Grohl and Sir Cliff Richard among stars at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum in the royal box (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum in the royal box (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and singer Sir Cliff Richard were among the stars enjoying the tennis on day two of Wimbledon.

Foo Fighters frontman Grohl, 55, was joined in the royal box by his wife Jordyn Blum, 48, having just played two nights at the London Stadium on June 20 and 22.

Grohl wore a dark suit with a gold tie, white shirt and Dolce and Gabbana shoes, while his wife carried a white handbag, and wore a blue blazer with a matching dress.

Dave Grohl speaking to people in the crowd at Wimbledon
Dave Grohl mingles with onlookers as he arrives at Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It came just days after Grohl courted controversy, after appearing to claim Taylor Swift’s band did not play live.

In social media videos, Grohl told the crowd at London Stadium: “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.

“So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f****** errors as well. Just a couple.

“That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f****** place.”

Sir Cliff Richard standing next to Sir Trevor McDonald at Wimbledon
Sir Cliff Richard and Sir Trevor McDonald on day two of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sir Cliff, 83, was joined by Sir Trevor McDonald, 84, at the championships – Sir Cliff wore a black suit with a black and white shirt and tie, and wore a flower in his blazer pocket.

Sir Trevor wore a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and a red patterned tie.

Simon Le Bon in the royal box at Wimbledon
Simon Le Bon in the royal box on day two of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon, 65, was also in attendance in the royal box, where he wore a blue jacket, cream chinos and a matching tie.

Rebel Wilson watches the tennis at Wimbledon
Rebel Wilson watches the centre court action between Novak Djokovic and Vit Kopriva (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rebel Wilson, 44, watched today’s match between Novak Djokovic and Vit Kopriva on centre court – the game saw Djokovic defeat Kopriva 3-0.

Wilson wore a striking multi-coloured floral jacket with a white top.

Ronnie O'Sullivan at Wimbledon with his daughter
Ronnie O’Sullivan with his daughter Lily on day two of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Other celebrities to enjoy the action included comedian John Bishop, snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan and former tennis player Laura Robson.

Action on court saw Alexander Zverev defeat Roberto Carballes Baena 3-0, Elena Rybakina defeat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-0 and Harriet Dart beat Zhuoxuan Bai 2-0.