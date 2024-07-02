EastEnders storyline to raise awareness of ‘alarming rates’ of spiking in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

EastEnders storyline to raise awareness of ‘alarming rates’ of spiking in the UK

By Press Association
EastEnders is to run a spiking storyline (BBC/PA)
EastEnders is to run a spiking storyline (BBC/PA)

EastEnders is to run a spiking storyline in order to raise awareness of “alarming rates” of the crime in the UK.

The story will see Anna Knight, played by Molly Rainford, spiked while on a night out at nightclub Peggy’s, but the incident initially goes unnoticed as her friends believe her erratic behaviour is actually down to alcohol.

Her friends eventually become concerned after realising her behaviour does not match up with the small amount of alcohol she has consumed.

The EastEnders opening titles showing East London from above
EastEnders wants to raise awareness of ‘alarming levels’ of spiking in the UK (BBC/PA)

The episode will air on July 16, and then viewers will be able to gain further insight in a five-part mini-series accessible via a QR code, which will feature in the main episode, in what will be a first for the soap.

The mini-series will aim to show viewers the internal warning signs to look out for when spiked, while additional footage from the perspective of Anna’s friends will showcase the outward effects the drugs have on her behaviour.

The soap has worked with spiking charities Stamp Out Spiking and WithYou in order to ensure the storyline is portrayed as “accurately and as sensitively as possible”.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “With incidents of spiking rising at alarming rates across the UK in recent years, we chose to explore this issue with Anna Knight who represents the demographic most affected by spiking.

“It was imperative for us to work alongside organisations to accurately present, and sensitively portray this storyline.

“Molly’s performance has thoughtfully demonstrated the dangerous realities of spiking, as we look to raise awareness of the warning signs and symptoms to look out for after an individual has been spiked.”

Dawn Dines, CEO and founder at Stamp Out Spiking, welcomed the storyline, and added: “EastEnders is a wonderful vehicle to drive the safeguarding message.

“With its huge popularity amongst a wide range of the public, it will help inspire conversations to help protect men and women being targeted.

“Education is key to preventing these incidents. Stamp Out Spiking are delighted to have taken part in bringing the essential storyline to the screen.”

The mini-series will also be accessible via the EastEnders TikTok.