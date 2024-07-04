Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department named biggest album of 2024 so far

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has been named the biggest album of 2024 so far.

Noah Kahan’s Stick Season is the most popular song of the year so far, according to the Official Charts Company’s mid-2024 update.

Kahan saw the track dominate the UK Official Singles Chart for seven consecutive weeks at the beginning of 2024, and it remains the longest running number one single of the year so far.

Stick Season only reached number one after it was covered by Olivia Rodrigo (Doug Peters/PA)

The song was the Vermont-born singer’s first number one, and has shifted 1.37 million chart units, including 160 million combined audio and video streams in 2024 so far.

Despite being released in 2022, it only reached 60 in the UK charts prior to this year, after it was covered by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo, and went viral on TikTok.

Swift’s 11th LP has dominated the UK Official Albums Chart since it was released in May, spending seven of its 10 chart weeks at number one, and the rest at number two, where it currently sits.

Despite only being out for less than two months, the album has already accumulated over 542,200 chart units, including 251,000 physical sales, making it the most physically-purchased LP of the year so far.

The Official Charts Company has predicted Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso will rise up the charts as the year continues (Ian West/PA)

Including re-recordings, the album is Swift’s 12th UK number one, matching Madonna’s long-held all-time chart record.

The Tortured Poets Department also saw the biggest opening week of any artist since Ed Sheeran’s Divide in 2017.

Swift’s album is trailed by The Weeknd’s greatest hits album, The Highlights, at number two, and Kahan’s stick season album at number three.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts and Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft round out the top five albums of the year so far.

In the singles chart for the year so far, Teddy Swims’ Lose Control, Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, and Hozier’s Too Sweet, round off the top five.

The Last Dinner Party have seen their number one debut album reach 37 in the mid-year chart (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Official Charts Company predicted Carpenter’s track would rise up the list as the year continues, after it spent five weeks at number one, before being unseated by her follow-up, Please Please Please.

A surge in popularity for country music in the UK was also represented in the mid-year chart, with Beyonce’s Texas Hold Em reaching six in the singles chart, followed by Austin by Dasha and Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), which are both in the top 20.

Glam rock rising stars, The Last Dinner Party, saw their number one debut album reach 37 in the mid-year albums chart, just days after they performed to a bumper crowd on the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival.