Title of Brad Pitt Formula One blockbuster revealed

Brad Pitt’s previously untitled Formula One blockbuster, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, will be called F1.

Pitt is filming scenes for the movie at this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone – with the 60-year-old American racing an adapted Formula Two car between practice sessions.

Filming for the movie was delayed amid the US actors’ and writers’ strike.

Filming for the F1 movie is taking place at Silverstone this weekend (David Davies/PA)

F1 chiefs hope the film – which will be released on June 25 next year – will follow the popularity of Netflix’s Drive To Survive series. A teaser is set to be released ahead of Sunday’s race.

Pitt plays the role of veteran driver Sonny Hayes, who is returning to the F1 grid after a long absence.

Alongside his fictional rookie team-mate Joshua Pierce – played by British actor Damson Idris – Pitt lined up with the sport’s 20 drivers prior to last year’s race at Silverstone and the two actors are due to be on the grid again ahead of Sunday’s event.

Finally, official. Brad Pitt stars in F1, coming to cinemas Summer 2025. Sneak Peek this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.#F1 #F1Movie pic.twitter.com/vH83qj72Qm — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2024

A garage has also been set up in the paddock at Silverstone for the “11th team”, called APXGP.

Hamilton, 39, has been heavily involved in the script to ensure the film is as authentic as possible. Additional filming is due to take place at six further races this season.

Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Top Gun: Maverick, is directing the film, while Jerry Bruckheimer – who also worked on the Tom Cruise blockbuster – is listed as a producer.